TUBA, Benguet — A section of Marcos Highway in Tuba, Benguet has been reduced to one-way traffic after a landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall on Monday.
The affected area is located at Sitio Caucalan in Barangay Taloy Sur. The Tuba Municipal Police said only the northbound lane leading to Baguio City remains open to motorists, while the southbound lane bound for La Union has been temporarily closed to allow clearing operations and prevent accidents.
Traffic management personnel have been deployed to regulate the flow of vehicles and assist commuters. Authorities urged motorists to exercise caution, reduce speed, follow the directions of on-site personnel, and expect possible delays.
The southbound lane will remain closed until clearing operations and structural assessments are completed and the road is declared safe for two-way traffic.
Authorities advised the public to monitor official government channels for updates on road conditions.