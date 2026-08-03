TUBA, Benguet — A section of Marcos Highway in Tuba, Benguet has been reduced to one-way traffic after a landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall on Monday.

The affected area is located at Sitio Caucalan in Barangay Taloy Sur. The Tuba Municipal Police said only the northbound lane leading to Baguio City remains open to motorists, while the southbound lane bound for La Union has been temporarily closed to allow clearing operations and prevent accidents.