More than 2,000 police deployed to quake-hit Mindanao

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police visibility has been increased to assist local government units in crowd control, search and rescue, road-clearing operations and relief distribution. At least 545 evacuation centers are currently sheltering more than 2,400 individuals and over 500 families, while four police stations, two regional headquarters buildings and 241 police personnel have also been affected by the quake.

Meanwhile, the National Council on Disability Affairs urged authorities to ensure an inclusive disaster response by prioritizing persons with disabilities in evacuations and the distribution of food, medical assistance and other essential services. The agency also called on local disaster councils and Persons with Disability Affairs Offices to monitor and assist vulnerable sectors as aftershocks continue to threaten affected communities.