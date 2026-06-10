DoT-7 issues jellyfish safety advisory

The phenomenon is linked to the transition into the southwest monsoon, known locally as habagat.

During May and June, rising sea surface temperatures and shifting currents often draw clusters of jellyfish — locally called bokya or bolbog — toward the shoreline.

While most of these marine organisms are harmless, some species can cause skin irritation or painful stings. In Cebu, sightings have been confirmed in Argao, Bantayan Island, Mactan Island and Moalboal.

Officials specifically cited localized blooms of Thimble Jellyfish (Linuche unguiculata) at Lawis Beach and the Argao Pier. In Bohol, seasonal tracking areas include Panglao Island, Anda and Dauis.

The DoT-7 has requested that tourism establishments conduct regular shoreline inspections, promptly inform guests of any sightings, and install visible warning signs and safety flags in designated swimming areas.

Travelers are encouraged to check water conditions before swimming and wear protective clothing, such as rash guards or stinger suits. Officials warned beachgoers not to touch jellyfish found on the sand, as tentacles can still sting after the animal has washed ashore.

If a sting occurs, the department recommends immediate first aid by rinsing the affected area with vinegar. Authorities cautioned against using fresh water, alcohol, or other fluids, noting that these substances can trigger further venom release and worsen the injury.