BFAR warns public after red tide, fish kills detected

Fish kills have already been reported in several coastal towns in Lanao del Norte. According to the bureau, the high density of the algal bloom can deplete oxygen levels or release toxins, leading to mass fish mortality.

Red tide toxins were also detected in shellfish collected and tested from the affected areas.

“The public is urged to avoid eating dead fish, ensure the seafood is clean and well-cooked, and avoid swimming in the area with discoloration,” the advisory stated.

The bureau clarified that fish and other seafood products remain safe for human consumption, provided they are caught fresh, show no signs of disease, and are washed thoroughly and eviscerated before cooking.

Residents are also advised to refrain from swimming in areas where water discoloration is still visible.