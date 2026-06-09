TMC, QMMC expand free cancer treatment under PhilHealth

Under the agreement, eligible QMMC patients may undergo specialized radiation therapy, including external beam radiation therapy and brachytherapy for breast, cervical, gynecological and prostate cancers, at The Medical City's Augusto P. Sarmiento Cancer Institute. The collaboration aims to improve access to timely and specialized cancer care while supporting the government's universal healthcare program.

TMC Executive Vice President and CEO Dr. Ruben G. Kasala said no patient should delay cancer treatment because of financial limitations, while QMMC Medical Center Chief II Dr. Evelyn Victoria Reside described the partnership as part of a broader network of care to ensure more Filipinos receive quality healthcare services.