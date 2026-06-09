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TMC, QMMC expand free cancer treatment under PhilHealth

The Medical City (TMC) and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC) signs a Memorandum of Agreement to formalize a partnership on Radiation Oncology Services. Standing from left to right: Dr. Carlo Angelo Cajucom, Director of TMC’s Augusto P. Sarmiento Cancer Institute; Ms. Maria Carmela Delos Reyes-Ochoa, Chief Finance Officer of TMC Ortigas; Dr. Gregorio S. Martinez Jr., Chief Medical Officer of TMC Ortigas; Dr. Ruben G. Kasala, EVP and CEO of TMC Ortigas; Dr. Evelyn Reside, Medical Center Chief II of QMMC; Dr. Deborah Ann Sales, Chief Medical Professional Staff II of QMMC; Ms. Manylin Umandap, Accountant IV of QMMC. 
The Medical City (TMC) and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC) signs a Memorandum of Agreement to formalize a partnership on Radiation Oncology Services. Standing from left to right: Dr. Carlo Angelo Cajucom, Director of TMC’s Augusto P. Sarmiento Cancer Institute; Ms. Maria Carmela Delos Reyes-Ochoa, Chief Finance Officer of TMC Ortigas; Dr. Gregorio S. Martinez Jr., Chief Medical Officer of TMC Ortigas; Dr. Ruben G. Kasala, EVP and CEO of TMC Ortigas; Dr. Evelyn Reside, Medical Center Chief II of QMMC; Dr. Deborah Ann Sales, Chief Medical Professional Staff II of QMMC; Ms. Manylin Umandap, Accountant IV of QMMC. 
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The Medical City (TMC) and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC) have signed a partnership to expand access to radiation oncology services for cancer patients through PhilHealth's No Balance Billing (NBB) program, allowing qualified patients to receive treatment without out-of-pocket expenses.

The Medical City (TMC) and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC) signs a Memorandum of Agreement to formalize a partnership on Radiation Oncology Services. Standing from left to right: Dr. Carlo Angelo Cajucom, Director of TMC’s Augusto P. Sarmiento Cancer Institute; Ms. Maria Carmela Delos Reyes-Ochoa, Chief Finance Officer of TMC Ortigas; Dr. Gregorio S. Martinez Jr., Chief Medical Officer of TMC Ortigas; Dr. Ruben G. Kasala, EVP and CEO of TMC Ortigas; Dr. Evelyn Reside, Medical Center Chief II of QMMC; Dr. Deborah Ann Sales, Chief Medical Professional Staff II of QMMC; Ms. Manylin Umandap, Accountant IV of QMMC. 
HCCH shifts to proactive prevention, early detection of cancer
The Medical City (TMC) and Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC) signs a Memorandum of Agreement to formalize a partnership on Radiation Oncology Services. Standing from left to right: Dr. Carlo Angelo Cajucom, Director of TMC’s Augusto P. Sarmiento Cancer Institute; Ms. Maria Carmela Delos Reyes-Ochoa, Chief Finance Officer of TMC Ortigas; Dr. Gregorio S. Martinez Jr., Chief Medical Officer of TMC Ortigas; Dr. Ruben G. Kasala, EVP and CEO of TMC Ortigas; Dr. Evelyn Reside, Medical Center Chief II of QMMC; Dr. Deborah Ann Sales, Chief Medical Professional Staff II of QMMC; Ms. Manylin Umandap, Accountant IV of QMMC. 
We Hope Medical expands free chemotherapy network

Under the agreement, eligible QMMC patients may undergo specialized radiation therapy, including external beam radiation therapy and brachytherapy for breast, cervical, gynecological and prostate cancers, at The Medical City's Augusto P. Sarmiento Cancer Institute. The collaboration aims to improve access to timely and specialized cancer care while supporting the government's universal healthcare program.

TMC Executive Vice President and CEO Dr. Ruben G. Kasala said no patient should delay cancer treatment because of financial limitations, while QMMC Medical Center Chief II Dr. Evelyn Victoria Reside described the partnership as part of a broader network of care to ensure more Filipinos receive quality healthcare services.

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Quirino Memorial Medical Center (QMMC)
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