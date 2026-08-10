“Ang mga bagong dineploy na booster pump ay may tinatayang tatlong beses na mas malaking pumping capacity kumpara sa mga kasalukuyang pump na nakakabit sa Tumana Pumping Station,” Teodoro said.

She said the additional capacity is expected to increase the volume of water discharged per hour as clearing and pumping operations continue.

“Layunin nitong pataasin ang volume ng tubig na nailalabas kada oras at mapabilis ang pag-discharge ng naipong floodwater patungo sa drainage outfall habang nagpapatuloy ang clearing at pumping operations sa lugar,” she said.

On Sunday, 9 August, Teodoro reported flooding in Libis Bulelak and Malanday, as well as Creekside in Barangay Tumana, which she attributed to the non-operational Tumana Pumping Station.

The pumping station is located in Marikina’s District 2.

Teodoro said the city government immediately alerted the Department of Public Works and Highways and its contractor and called for the pumping station to be repaired and made operational.

Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon later informed Teodoro that a technician was being sent to the pumping station and that the agency would deploy a mobile pump to help ease flooding in Malanday and Tumana.