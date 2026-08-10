The region also recorded 5,297 damaged learning materials, 122 damaged pieces of IT equipment and 622 damaged chairs.

Abra sustained the most damage, with 415 classrooms reporting minor damage, 68 with major damage and three totally damaged.

The province also recorded 5,102 damaged learning materials, 108 damaged pieces of IT equipment and 581 damaged chairs.

Mountain Province followed with 50 classrooms sustaining minor damage, 16 with major damage and two totally damaged. It also recorded 100 damaged learning materials, seven damaged pieces of IT equipment and 20 damaged chairs.

Benguet reported 73 classrooms with minor damage and four with major damage, along with 27 damaged learning materials, five damaged pieces of IT equipment and one damaged chair.

Baguio City recorded 26 classrooms with minor damage and one with major damage, while Apayao reported 24 classrooms with minor damage, one damaged piece of IT equipment and 20 damaged chairs.

Kalinga recorded nine classrooms with minor damage and four with major damage, as well as 68 damaged learning materials and one damaged piece of IT equipment.

Ifugao reported one classroom with minor damage and another with major damage.

DepEd said the figures include only cases validated by Division Disaster Risk Reduction and Management coordinators and engineers.

Unvalidated reports submitted through the Incident Management Reporting System were excluded from the initial tally and will be added once verification is completed.