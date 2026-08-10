BAGUIO CITY — Four people have been confirmed dead, three survived and six remain missing after a landslide buried three homes in Purok 2, Riverside, Guisad Surong, Baguio City, authorities reported Monday morning, 10 August.
In a report to Mayor Benjamin Magalong, Baguio City Police Director Col. Ruel Tagel said 13 people were affected by the landslide, which struck the area on 9 August.
Seven people had been retrieved from the debris as of early Monday, three of whom survived and were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.
The survivors include a 77-year-old pastor and two 27-year-olds, a man and a woman.
Four others were retrieved and declared dead. They were a 56-year-old man, a 17-year-old female student, a 9-year-old female student and a 9-year-old male student.
Search, rescue and retrieval operations are continuing for six people who remain missing, including two children aged 3 and 8.
Responders continued operations at the landslide site despite intermittent rains in the area.