BAGUIO CITY — Four people have been confirmed dead, three survived and six remain missing after a landslide buried three homes in Purok 2, Riverside, Guisad Surong, Baguio City, authorities reported Monday morning, 10 August.

In a report to Mayor Benjamin Magalong, Baguio City Police Director Col. Ruel Tagel said 13 people were affected by the landslide, which struck the area on 9 August.

Seven people had been retrieved from the debris as of early Monday, three of whom survived and were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.