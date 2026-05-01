We Hope Medical expands free chemotherapy network

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, cancer was the second leading cause of death in 2025.

Between January and October of that year, the disease claimed 58,656 lives, representing 11.5 percent of all recorded deaths nationwide.

“Our mission is simple but powerful,” said Dr. John Paul Aclan, chairman and CEO of We Hope Medical Group. “No Filipino should ever have to choose between financial survival and life-saving cancer treatment.”

The new centers are staffed by licensed oncologists and provide modern treatment facilities. To ensure services are free for patients, the group utilizes a combination of PhilHealth coverage, the Cancer Assistance Fund, and various local government programs.

The Laguna branches join an established network of clinics, including the Beacon of Hope branches in Pampanga and Naga, the Marikina Chemotherapy Center, and facilities in Rizal, Santa Rosa and Imus.

Aclan said the group plans to further expand its reach with upcoming locations in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Patients at these centers receive consultations and chemotherapy sessions in a specialized environment designed to reduce the logistical and economic hurdles of traditional hospital-based oncology care.

By grounding these centers in local communities, the organization aims to provide more dignified and accessible treatment for those who previously faced overwhelming expenses.