HCCH shifts to proactive prevention, early detection of cancer

The event hosted hundreds of Filipinos who availed themselves of complimentary screenings, expert consultations, and wellness sessions. The initiative comes at a crucial time. With approximately 168,000 new cancer cases diagnosed annually in the Philippines, early detection holds the potential to save countless lives.

"HCCH is transforming the healthcare landscape by introducing a new model of cancer care – one that is fundamentally proactive," stated Dr. Manuel Francisco Roxas, HCCH Chief Operating Officer.

"The Stronger Life Community demonstrates how HCCH is redefining wellness and integrating preventive health into the lives of Filipinos through our multidisciplinary expertise and whole-person approach."

HCCH: Pioneering a New Standard of Cancer Care

“At the core of HCCH’s mission is the belief that true strength begins with understanding your health,” said Dr. Kaye Recto, HCCH Deputy Chief Operating Officer. “It champions the idea that real strength isn't about waiting for symptoms to appear but actively seeking clarity through early detection.”

This shift toward early, preventive health management defines HCCH’s leadership. As the Philippines’ first dedicated cancer specialty hospital, the facility was designed from the ground up to integrate advanced diagnostics, precise treatments, and comprehensive recovery services into one seamless patient journey.

A cornerstone of HCCH’s approach is its Multidisciplinary Team (MDT). Rather than relying on a single doctor, a collaborative team of oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, pathologists, and supportive care specialists collectively reviews each patient’s case to develop a personalized treatment strategy. Additionally, HCCH organizes its expertise through specialized Centers of Excellence, allowing for highly precise diagnostics and treatment plans tailored to specific cancer types.

Beyond clinical excellence, HCCH champions a Whole-Person Oncology Approach. This extends support beyond medical treatment to embrace emotional and physical well-being. Services encompass physical recovery, nutritional guidance, rehabilitation, emotional support, and crucial survivorship programs, empowering patients to thrive long after treatment.

“We are not simply offering cancer services inside a hospital. We are building a more coordinated, more specialized, and more human way to care for people facing cancer—that is the new standard we are here to champion.” added Recto. “A standard where patients are not seen only as cases or diagnoses, but as people—with families, fears, goals, responsibilities, and lives they want to keep living fully.”

The success of The Stronger Life Community underscores HCCH’s commitment to redefining cancer care in the Philippines. Through its integrated, world-class, and compassionate approach and advocacy for early detection, HCCH is establishing a new benchmark for comprehensive, proactive oncology in the nation.