Pongos said 145 municipal government employees underwent drug testing, with 13 yielding positive results.

Those who tested positive included one regular employee, one casual employee and 11 job order workers.

Pongos said the regular employee will undergo a rehabilitation program in accordance with Civil Service Commission guidelines.

The mayor said the surprise drug tests were part of the local government’s intensified anti-drug campaign aimed at maintaining a drug-free workplace.

“We are serious in our campaign against illegal drug use and we will enforce this fairly to all notwithstanding their political partisanship,” Pongos said.

Pongos said he had warned municipal employees upon assuming office that his administration would strictly enforce its anti-drug policy.

Before entering politics, Pongos was appointed city prosecutor of Ormoc City in February 2022 by then-President Rodrigo Duterte.