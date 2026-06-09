PRO-6 ready to send police reinforcements to quake-hit Mindanao

PRO-6 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said personnel from the Regional Public Safety Battalion (RPSB) may be dispatched to assist in disaster response operations and in maintaining peace and order in affected communities.

He said the possible deployment will depend on directives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters, which is closely coordinating response efforts across regional offices.

Tuaño emphasized the importance of inter-regional cooperation, especially during natural disasters such as earthquakes, which strike without warning and often require rapid mobilization of resources and manpower.

The PRO-6 is continuously monitoring developments in Mindanao while awaiting further instructions from the national headquarters regarding the possible deployment of additional police personnel.