The 2026 cohort coincides with the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, proclaimed by the United Nations, highlighting the role of volunteerism in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and strengthening resilient communities.

In the Philippines, the program is supporting two initiatives that address employment and disaster preparedness.

In Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, Filipino Hospitality Management and Consultancy is implementing "Y.E.S. We Can! Youth Empowerment Series," which provides practical hospitality training, digital tourism skills, entrepreneurship workshops and job placement support for disadvantaged youth, including out-of-school orphans and members of minority communities. The initiative is expected to directly benefit 1,240 individuals, including hospitality students, trainees and local entrepreneurs, while reaching thousands more through digital learning platforms.

In La Union, CURMA Group Inc. is leading "Climate Resilient Communities," a project that trains 100 youth and community leaders as Climate Resilience First Responders. Participants receive instruction in disaster preparedness, psychological first aid, environmental stewardship and community-based climate action. The initiative also supports livelihood opportunities for coastal households and aims to directly benefit 3,000 residents.

ASEAN Foundation Executive Director Dr. Piti Srisangnam said the latest cohort reflects a stronger regional collaboration, with Lao PDR joining the program for the first time and Timor-Leste's accession to ASEAN expanding participation to 110 youth volunteers.

Maybank Foundation Group Chief Sustainability Officer Datuk Shahril Azuar Jimin said the initiative continues to transform young volunteers into catalysts for community development, aligning with the foundation's commitment to creating long-term social impact across the region.

Since its launch, eYAA has mobilized 482 youth volunteers, implemented 50 community projects and directly benefited more than 114,000 people across ASEAN. The program also introduced an Alumni Accelerator Programme this year, providing grants of up to $2,500 for alumni-led community initiatives.