Authorities said one of the suspects shot the 73-year-old American in the head, killing him. His 34-year-old Filipina companion was injured and is undergoing medical and forensic examination.

PRO-NIR said the task group will focus on intelligence gathering, evidence processing, case buildup and the immediate identification and arrest of the suspects.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage, interviewing witnesses, conducting forensic examinations and reconstructing the suspects' movements before and after the attack.

Regional Director Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño said police are pursuing all possible leads and motives behind the killing.

"We strongly condemn this senseless act of violence," Cardiño said. "We assure the victim's family, the community and our foreign visitors that this case is being treated with utmost urgency, and no effort will be spared until justice is served."

Police urged anyone with information to coordinate with the nearest police station or the Sibulan Municipal Police Station, assuring the public that all information will be treated confidentially.