PCG deploys 150 responders, two search and rescue dogs to General Santos

In a post, the PCG stated that three deployable response groups (DRGs) and two additional SAR dogs were dispatched to the collapsed commercial building at Barangay Calumpang to assist in rescuing possible trapped survivors.

Meanwhile, two DRGs and the Coast Guard High-Speed Response Boat 037 were deployed at Barangay Bawing to search for two missing individuals.

Anchored on the directive of President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr and the iCARE campaign, the PCG remains fully committed to supporting humanitarian response operations in affected communities and continues to work closely with partner agencies to assist those impacted by the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has directed all concerned local government units (LGUs) to immediately implement critical response measures following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake and subsequent magnitude 6.7 aftershock that struck parts of Mindanao on Monday morning.

The directive follows President Marcos’s instruction for LGUs and concerned agencies to urgently coordinate and undertake disaster response, monitoring, and public safety operations across affected areas.

Based on reports from DOST-PHIVOLCS, the magnitude 7.8 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. at a depth of 33 kilometers, with its epicenter located 32 kilometers south, 4 degrees west offshore near Maasim, Sarangani Province, south-southwest of Mindanao. A magnitude 6.7 aftershock was subsequently recorded in the affected localities and nearby provinces.

In response, the DILG directed all concerned LGUs to immediately activate their respective Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs) and the Disaster Online Reporting and Monitoring System (DORMS), and convene their Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (LDRRMCs) to ensure the swift implementation of all necessary response actions.

LGUs are likewise reminded to utilize safe and open spaces for evacuation and to assess the structural integrity of evacuation centers and other facilities that may be used to shelter affected residents, ensuring that these can withstand possible aftershocks or another major earthquake.

Local chief executives are further advised to conduct Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA), undertake infrastructure inspections, determine the extent of damage, and closely monitor developments in their respective jurisdictions.