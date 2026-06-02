Aklan receives P26.5M worth of healthcare support from PCSO

The turnover ceremony was led by PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles, with Aklan Gov. Jose Enrique Martin Miraflores receiving the assistance on behalf of the province. The donation included two patient transport vehicles intended to improve emergency medical response and patient mobility, particularly in geographically isolated and underserved communities.

Among the beneficiaries was Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital, which received a low-temperature plasma sterilizer, a fully automated PCR system, four ventilators and an anesthesia machine. PCSO said the equipment would strengthen the hospital's diagnostic, surgical, infection-control and critical-care capabilities.

During the turnover, Robles stressed that healthcare assistance should reach communities regardless of political affiliation.

“We do not look at our charitable programs from a political perspective. The President’s instruction is clear: healthcare should not be politicized. That is precisely what we are putting into practice and implementing today,” Robles said.

He also underscored the importance of providing quality healthcare to low-income Filipinos.

“It is important that poor Filipinos have access to healthcare options. Even if they are unable to pay, they should still be able to receive quality medical services comparable to those available in private hospitals,” he said.

Aside from the medical assistance, Aklan also received P363,914.26 as its share from PCSO lotto revenues covering the period from July to December 2025. The funds will support local government programs, including health-related initiatives and other public services.

Miraflores thanked the PCSO for the assistance, saying the equipment and transport vehicles would help improve healthcare delivery and expand access to medical services for residents of the province.