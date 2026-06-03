PCSO boosts Aklan healthcare services

The two new patient transport vehicles are expected to improve patient mobility and emergency medical responses, particularly in geographically isolated and underserved communities.

The Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital received the bulk of the medical equipment, which included a low-temperature plasma sterilizer, a fully automated PCR system, four ventilators and an anesthesia machine.

PCSO officials said the equipment will strengthen the hospital’s diagnostic, surgical, infection control and critical care capabilities.

During the ceremony, Robles stressed that the agency’s healthcare programs are distributed without political bias.

“We do not look at our charitable programs from a political perspective,” Robles said. “The president’s instruction is clear: healthcare should not be politicized. That is precisely what we are putting into practice and implementing today.”

Robles also underscored the importance of ensuring quality healthcare access for low-income Filipinos, stating that they should receive quality medical services comparable to private hospitals even if they are unable to pay.

In addition to the medical hardware, the province received its P363,914.26 share of PCSO lotto revenues covering July to December 2025. The funds are earmarked to support local government health initiatives and other public services.

Miraflores thanked the agency, citing that the vehicles and equipment would significantly improve healthcare delivery and expand medical access for Aklan residents.