The explosion occurred shortly after midnight outside the DOJ on Padre Faura Street in Ermita, while another IED was discovered along Diokno Boulevard near the Senate hours before the SONA.

"There is a big possibility that these two incidents are related," Nartatez said, adding that police will coordinate with other intelligence and investigative agencies to establish the motive and ensure criminal charges are filed against those involved.

He said heightened security measures implemented before the SONA, including increased police deployment around the Batasang Pambansa and other key facilities, prevented any serious disruption to the annual address.

Nartatez also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious individuals, unattended objects, or unusual activities.

Meanwhile, the PNP released 12 minors who were among the 51 individuals taken into custody during protests held alongside the SONA after authorities confirmed their ages and turned them over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The remaining 39 individuals remain under police custody while authorities conduct case build-up. Nine are set to undergo inquest proceedings and may face charges ranging from obstruction of justice to malicious mischief, vandalism, and disobedience to a person in authority. One of the suspects allegedly punched a police captain during the protests.

The individuals were apprehended after some protesters were allegedly caught vandalizing a building along Commonwealth Avenue while wearing face coverings.