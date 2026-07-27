"A sufficient number of our personnel and resources are already on the ground along with our partners from other government agencies. We all have the same goal of ensuring a peaceful and orderly SONA, and we all have the same commitment to deliver," Nartatez said.

More than 20,000 police officers have been deployed across Metro Manila to secure key installations, major thoroughfares and areas where SONA-related activities will take place.

The PNP chief said all security measures under the police force's comprehensive security plan have been activated.

He added that police personnel have been instructed to closely monitor suspicious individuals and activities that could disrupt the event, while intelligence monitoring and police visibility operations have been intensified in critical areas.

Ground commanders have also been directed to implement security plans while making real-time adjustments based on the prevailing situation.

The PNP is likewise preparing for demonstrations traditionally held alongside the President's annual address.

Nartatez said police officers have been ordered to exercise maximum tolerance and strictly observe operational procedures to ensure rallies remain peaceful and orderly.

Police personnel will also assist in traffic management, particularly along Commonwealth Avenue and around the Batasang Pambansa, to minimize disruption to motorists and commuters.

Nartatez appealed to the public to remain vigilant and immediately report suspicious persons or activities that could pose a threat to public safety.