"The images contain altered facial features and dates and do not match the official booking photographs maintained by the PNP. The PNP strictly observes established protocols to ensure that all official releases are lawful, accurate, verified, and consistent with due process," the statement read.

The PNP said it is investigating how the altered images were circulated and warned that those responsible could face administrative or legal action if violations are established.

"The PNP will look into the circumstances surrounding the circulation of these altered images and the information accompanying them. Should any violation be established, appropriate administrative or legal action shall be taken in accordance with applicable laws and regulations," it said.

The police also urged the public and the media to rely only on official sources for updates on the case.

"The PNP recognizes the public's right to information and appreciates the vigilance of citizens and members of the media. We encourage everyone to rely on official sources and verified updates to ensure that information being shared remains accurate and responsible," the statement added.

The PNP said it will continue providing updates while ensuring the integrity of the investigation and the observance of due process.