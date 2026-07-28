In Bukidnon, a former CTG member identified only as "Roden" surrendered on July 25 and turned over a homemade caliber .45 pistol, a magazine, and ammunition. He said he decided to surrender after seeing former rebels successfully rebuild their lives through government reintegration initiatives.

On the same day, another former CTG member surrendered in Northern Samar following a joint operation by the PNP and the Philippine Army. Authorities said he is undergoing documentation and assessment for possible enrollment in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) or the Local Social Integration Program.

Earlier, on July 22, a former female CTG member known only as "Ana" voluntarily surrendered in Samar after negotiations with police. She is now under protective custody while awaiting evaluation for inclusion in E-CLIP.

Nartatez said the surrenders demonstrate that lasting peace is achieved by giving former rebels the opportunity to start over and become productive members of society.

He added that the PNP will continue working with partner agencies to support the reintegration of former CTG members and strengthen community-based efforts to sustain peace and prevent the resurgence of insurgency.