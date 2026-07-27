The directive is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s order, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen international law enforcement cooperation and combat transnational crime.

"The responsible use of facial recognition technology will enable faster verification of identities, more efficient exchange of intelligence, and quicker coordination among ASEAN police organizations. These advancements will help us detect, locate, and apprehend fugitives who attempt to evade justice by crossing international borders," Nartatez said.

He said the technology will improve the country's ability to identify fugitives who flee abroad to evade arrest.

The directive follows the conclusion of the 44th ASEANAPOL Conference hosted by the Philippines, where regional police leaders endorsed the modernization of the Electronic ASEANAPOL Database System (e-ADS). The long-term initiative includes expanded use of facial recognition technology and stronger forensic cooperation to improve the identification of fugitives and criminal suspects moving across borders.

Nartatez noted that regional cooperation has already led to several successful operations, including the arrest of fugitive Master Sgt. Rizal Alih in Sabah, Malaysia, and the deportation of wanted persons from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China.

"The Philippine National Police remains committed to ensuring that stronger regional cooperation results in faster action against fugitives and greater public safety for the Filipino people and the ASEAN community," he said.

The PNP chief said the conference also reinforced the importance of sustained intelligence sharing and operational coordination to prevent fugitives from exploiting international borders.

Delegates to the conference unanimously adopted a Joint Communiqué committing ASEAN police organizations to deeper intelligence sharing, stronger joint operations, expanded capacity-building and greater use of technology to combat transnational crimes, including drug trafficking, terrorism, human trafficking, cybercrime, financial crime and maritime crime.

The conference also approved the admission of the National Police of Timor-Leste as the 11th ASEANAPOL member country, further strengthening regional law enforcement cooperation.

Nartatez said the conference underscored that regional security depends on trust, cooperation and shared responsibility among neighboring police organizations.

"This conference is not the finish line—it is the starting point for stronger regional action. The partnerships we strengthened in Manila will help our police organizations respond more effectively to today's evolving security challenges while keeping our communities safe," he said.