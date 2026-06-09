Malabon readies 40 pumping stations, evacuation centers

“The safety of every Malabon household is our top priority,” Sandoval said. “We are continuously preparing for any impact from bad weather to ensure a swift and orderly response to the needs of our citizens.”

The Malabon Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has activated its Command and Communication Center to serve as the central post for all emergency operations. City agencies are monitoring flood forecasts and high-risk areas to coordinate potential evacuations.

To recall, the City Engineering Department recently inspected and serviced the city’s critical flood-control infrastructure, including drainage systems, floodgates, dikes and retaining walls.