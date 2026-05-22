MMDA boosts flood-prevention ops as early rains expose gaps

“Our preparations for this rainy season started months back, but based on the first rains, we still have a lot of adjustments to make,” Torre said in Filipino.

At the heart of the agency’s campaign is an intensified offensive against clogged waterways — long recognized as a key driver of urban flooding.

Torre revealed that the MMDA removes roughly 7,000 tons of trash from esteros and rivers each year, alongside another 5,000 tons extracted from pumping stations struggling to keep up with demand.

To arrest the problem at its source, the agency has widened declogging operations, deployed garbage traps in major waterways, and strengthened enforcement under existing anti-dumping laws.

Violators face fines ranging from ₱500 to ₱5,000, though Torre said tougher measures could be on the way.

Environmental obstacles extend beyond plastic waste.

Water hyacinths and other aquatic vegetation — particularly from Laguna de Bay — continue to choke sections of the Pasig River, reducing drainage efficiency.

The MMDA plans to repurpose the invasive plant into charcoal briquettes, an eco-friendly fuel alternative.

Beyond cleaning operations, MMDA teams have been inspecting and servicing the region’s network of pumping stations — critical lifelines during heavy rain events.

Yet officials cautioned that challenges remain, with equipment frequently overwhelmed or paralyzed by debris.

Torre also drew attention to private infrastructure projects allegedly contributing to localized flooding.

Some developments, he said, divert wastewater directly onto streets instead of connecting to regulated drainage systems.

“May mga major infrastructure na gawa ng mga concessionaires, medyo substandard ang pagtapon nila ng tubig. Ang downspout ay wala sa waterways…diretso lang sa kalsada,” Torre said.

Despite technological fixes and manpower deployments, experts stress that Metro Manila may never be fully “flood-proof.”

Previous assessments have underscored inherent geographic and urban planning constraints that make the region susceptible to inundation, particularly in low-lying districts.

In recent years, heavy southwest monsoon rains triggered significant flooding across parts of the metropolis, underscoring how even seasonal weather systems can overwhelm current defenses.

With forecasts pointing to continued rainfall variability, the MMDA is urging communities and local governments to step up preparedness — from proper waste disposal to grassroots flood mitigation.