DA PRDP green lights P110M Casiguran FMR

Spanning 4.55 kilometers, the road rehabilitation subproject underwent rigorous evaluation by the RPAB, composed of representatives from partner government agencies and chaired by DA-PRDP Regional Project Director Dr. Arthur D. Dayrit. The review ensured the proposed investment met the project's technical, economic, environmental, and social safeguard requirements.

Once completed, the improved road is expected to enhance mobility and market access for communities within the subproject's 1,264-hectare road influence area (RIA), home to 2,204 residents. Among the beneficiaries are more than 700 Indigenous Peoples (IPs) belonging to the Agta IP communities from Sitios Dipontian, Dimaguipo, and Agues in Barangay Cozo.

The road also serves a predominantly agricultural area, covering 442 hectares of coconut plantations and 37 hectares devoted to rice production. More than 1,400 farmers are expected to directly benefit from the upgraded transport infrastructure.

The project is anticipated to significantly reduce travel time and transportation costs while improving the movement of agricultural products from farms to markets. Enhanced road access will help farmers secure better farmgate prices, increase household incomes, and strengthen linkages with traders and buyers.

Beyond economic gains, the subproject is expected to improve access to education, healthcare, government services, and livelihood opportunities for farming households, fisherfolk, Indigenous Peoples, and other rural residents in the area.

The investment reflects the government's continuing commitment to inclusive rural development through strategic infrastructure interventions. Funding for the project will be shared among DA-PRDP Scale-Up, which will shoulder 70 percent of the cost, the National Government with 10 percent, and the Provincial Government of Aurora with a 20 percent counterpart contribution.