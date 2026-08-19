The PNP is also studying whether to require a comprehensive gun safety seminar not only for applicants seeking a License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) and firearm registration, but also for those renewing their permits.

“The gun-related incidents in schools and communities, particularly involving minors, all boil down to the issue of accessibility to firearms. This is where the intervention should also focus on and this is what we in the PNP will address,” Nartatez said.

The PNP, through its Firearms and Explosives Office, is responsible for issuing firearm licenses, permits and registrations under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Nartatez stressed that firearm ownership carries significant responsibilities, including compliance with requirements governing the LTOPF, firearm registration and permits to carry firearms outside residences.

He has directed the PNP Civil Security Group to develop updated guidelines for conducting regular gun safety seminars for registered firearm owners nationwide.

The PNP began a comprehensive review of existing gun ownership rules following a school shooting in Tacloban City. The issue gained renewed urgency following the 18 August shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

As part of the review, authorities will also consult gun store owners for recommendations on measures to prevent irresponsible firearm ownership and unauthorized access.

Nartatez said the proposed safety measures would complement the PNP's continuing campaign against loose firearms.

He also urged barangay officials and the public to report gun-related abuses to authorities.

“Let us work together to keep our communities safe, and for everybody to have peace of mind when it comes to peace and order,” Nartatez said.