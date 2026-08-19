Authorities also found that radioactive-bearing and allegedly substandard Davao Mighty Steel (DMS) rebars had already entered the commercial market.

On 13 August, NBI agents raided the company's manufacturing plant following concerns over the quality of its reinforcing steel bars. The operation also led to the rescue of 174 Filipino workers found inside the facility.

Tests conducted as part of the investigation detected uranium and thorium in DMS rebars at levels exceeding applicable exemption thresholds under the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute's regulations and standards for radiation protection, according to the NBI.

Separate product testing showed that half of the DMS rebar samples purchased from hardware stores in Mindanao failed the mandatory mass-variation requirement under PNS 49:2020, the Philippine standard for reinforcing steel bars.

Citing the PNRI, the NBI said the company's officers and personnel did not have the required license or authority to possess or handle radioactive materials.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources also found that the company's Environmental Compliance Certificate did not declare or authorize the presence, handling, processing, storage or use of radioactive materials at the facility.

The NBI further said substandard rebars were found in structures that collapsed during the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on 8 June.

The case was referred to the DOJ for alleged violations of Republic Act 12305, Republic Act 6969, Presidential Decree 1586 and Republic Act 7394.