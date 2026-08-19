The demand followed a dispute over her planned trip to Japan, which the Palace said was authorized for Aug. 19 to 24 as a personal trip at no cost to the government. Duterte later said her plans had changed and the Office of the Vice President had formally informed the Office of the President.

The Palace said the travel authority was issued on Aug. 17 and that Duterte's office requested its cancellation on Aug. 18.

Duterte said the Office of the President issues travel authorities to numerous government offices, including its own officials and employees, and that the public should be given full information on the expenses incurred for those trips.

“From hereon, we expect that all travel authorities issued by the Palace, together with the corresponding travel expenses and public funds involved, be made available to the public,” she said.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro earlier defended the disclosure of Duterte's travel authority, saying she was a public official and that government funds were being spent on her security and staff during foreign trips.

Castro said the government had spent 7 million pesos for Duterte's security and staff for foreign trips and that Filipinos deserved to know where public funds go.

"She should be reminded that she is a public official and cannot just hide her face wherever she goes. There is nothing wrong with informing the public about the travel authority, as public funds are being spent on her security and staff," Castro said in a statement.

"The government spent P7-M for her security and staff for her foreign trips. Filipino people deserve to know where the public funds go," Castro added.

Duterte, in a separate statement, also criticized news reports about her Japan trip, saying they were inaccurate because her plans had changed.

She urged news organizations to verify information before publication and said the disclosure of her schedule by the Office of the President raised security concerns.

“I wish to again remind the Office of the President that the continued publication or disclosure of my schedule is a matter of serious concern,” Duterte said, adding that it could compromise her security and expose her to heightened risks.