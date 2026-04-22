DA PRDP greenlights P727M farm-to-market road in Masinloc

The Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP) Central Luzon Regional Project Advisory Board (RPAB) has given the go single for the proposed P727-million farm-to-market road (FMR) of the Municipality of Masinloc on 21 April 2026.
According to the PRDP, the said proposal is a transformative infrastructure subproject that is set to unlock agricultural growth in Zambales.
The subproject covers the 26-kilometer rehabilitation and improvement of the Baloganon–Sitio Coto, Taltal farm-to-market road, including the construction of 11 bridges—making it the largest subproject in terms of cost and the longest FMR to date under the PRDP Scale-Up.
Designed to address long-standing transport and accessibility challenges, the project will directly support the production and market access of mango and rice farmers in the area.
Over 1,500 farmers and 4,500 households, among them indigenous peoples, are expected to benefit from improved connectivity and expanded economic opportunities.
Prior to approval, the subproject underwent a rigorous feasibility study deliberation by the RPAB, composed of representatives from key national government agencies, to ensure compliance with technical, economic, environmental, and social safeguards.
The proposed improvements include the concreting of currently dilapidated and poorly graveled road sections, upgrading of drainage systems, and replacement of 11 steel bridges—enhancing year-round accessibility, especially during adverse weather conditions.
Once completed, the FMR is expected to significantly reduce travel time and hauling costs, enabling farmers to transport their produce more efficiently and at lower cost.
This, in turn, is seen to improve farmgate prices, minimize post-harvest losses, and increase overall agricultural productivity.