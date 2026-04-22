DA PRDP greenlights P727M farm-to-market road in Masinloc

Over 1,500 farmers and 4,500 households, among them indigenous peoples, are expected to benefit from improved connectivity and expanded economic opportunities.

Prior to approval, the subproject underwent a rigorous feasibility study deliberation by the RPAB, composed of representatives from key national government agencies, to ensure compliance with technical, economic, environmental, and social safeguards.

The proposed improvements include the concreting of currently dilapidated and poorly graveled road sections, upgrading of drainage systems, and replacement of 11 steel bridges—enhancing year-round accessibility, especially during adverse weather conditions.

Once completed, the FMR is expected to significantly reduce travel time and hauling costs, enabling farmers to transport their produce more efficiently and at lower cost.

This, in turn, is seen to improve farmgate prices, minimize post-harvest losses, and increase overall agricultural productivity.