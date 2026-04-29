DAR, PCA push modernization, debt relief

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — Government agencies are intensifying efforts to modernize the agriculture sector in Northern Mindanao through a combination of land ownership security, multi-million peso debt relief, and the introduction of high-yield crop varieties.
The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) led a regional forum at the Corpus Christi Gym, where officials distributed 215 land titles covering more than 114 hectares. The distribution included Emancipation Patents, Certificates of Land Ownership Awards, and electronic titles for farmers across Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental.
Undersecretary Amihilda Sangcopan led the drive, which beneficiaries said provides long-term security for their families. Samson Batuguinas, a farmer from Misamis Oriental, noted that owning the land has not only secured his livelihood but has also enabled his children to qualify for scholarship programs.
In a significant financial shift, the agency also issued 930 Certificates of Condonation and Release of Mortgage under the New Agrarian Emancipation Act. The move effectively wiped out more than P50 million in agrarian debt for regional farmers.
“This debt condonation is more than just financial assistance,” said DAR Undersecretary Lani De Leon. “It provides hope for recovery, especially during times of crisis.”
To complement the land and debt reforms, the department turned over mobile rice mills and sprayers to local cooperatives. Zoraida Macadindang, DAR regional director for Northern Mindanao, said the goal is to increase household income and foster self-reliance among agrarian reform beneficiaries.
In Misamis Occidental, where 80 percent of the population relies on coconut farming, the Philippine Coconut Authority is focusing on replacing aging trees to combat declining yields. The agency is implementing a massive planting program with a national target of 100 million trees by 2028.
Crispin Gamboa, acting division chief for PCA Misamis Occidental, is urging farmers to switch to hybrid coconut varieties. He compared the shift to upgrading an old cellphone, noting that hybrid trees can bear fruit within three to four years—significantly faster than traditional varieties.
Hybrid crops could potentially earn farmers between P70,000 and P80,000 per hectare annually, nearly triple the current income in some areas.
To further diversify revenue, the PCA is encouraging farmers to intercrop coconuts with coffee, cacao, and bananas, while providing specialized fertilizers to boost production by up to 30 percent.
The government is also extending social protections to the sector. Farmers registered under the National Coconut Farmers Registry System are now eligible for medical assistance, including up to P40,000 in hospitalization support, marking a holistic approach to rural development in the region.