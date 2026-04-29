DAR, PCA push modernization, debt relief

Undersecretary Amihilda Sangcopan led the drive, which beneficiaries said provides long-term security for their families. Samson Batuguinas, a farmer from Misamis Oriental, noted that owning the land has not only secured his livelihood but has also enabled his children to qualify for scholarship programs.

In a significant financial shift, the agency also issued 930 Certificates of Condonation and Release of Mortgage under the New Agrarian Emancipation Act. The move effectively wiped out more than P50 million in agrarian debt for regional farmers.

“This debt condonation is more than just financial assistance,” said DAR Undersecretary Lani De Leon. “It provides hope for recovery, especially during times of crisis.”

To complement the land and debt reforms, the department turned over mobile rice mills and sprayers to local cooperatives. Zoraida Macadindang, DAR regional director for Northern Mindanao, said the goal is to increase household income and foster self-reliance among agrarian reform beneficiaries.

In Misamis Occidental, where 80 percent of the population relies on coconut farming, the Philippine Coconut Authority is focusing on replacing aging trees to combat declining yields. The agency is implementing a massive planting program with a national target of 100 million trees by 2028.