This cast is ready for that Conga beat!

Two amazingly talented thespians share the role of the iconic Gloria Estefan — Molly Langley and Kayla Rivera — both of whom have earned serious stage cred through roles in a slate of critically acclaimed productions.

Filipino-British singer and actress Molly Langley received her training at the Performers College in the UK. In 2024, she made her Philippine theater debut as Mimi in the ’90s musical classic RENT and was part of last year’s A Christmas Carol, both under 9Works. But it was Langley’s touching portrayal of Violet Hilton in The Sandbox Collective’s Side Show that caught critics’ attention, earning her a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical in this year’s Gawad Buhay Awards. “I am beyond honored and excited to step into the role of Gloria Estefan, an artist whose story, strength, and music have inspired me for as long as I can remember,” the actress shared in a Facebook post. “It is a privilege to help bring that story to life on stage.”

For Kayla Rivera, playing the iconic pop diva is a role she is truly excited about, posting, “It means the world to me to be part of this cast, show, and the amazing and inspiring story of Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio.” The Filipino-Canadian singer and actress first found fame as a grand finalist on ABS-CBN’s reality singing competition Star Power. But it was through her role in the local staging of In the Heights that she fell in love with theater. Her latest stage credit was as Asenath in Trumpets’ Joseph the Dreamer last year.

The rhythm of the beat gets even louder as American actor Jason Canela joins the Manila cast as music visionary Emilio Estefan. The actor’s storied career across TV, film, and theater includes roles in Palm Royale, The Rookie, Pitch and The Young and the Restless, as well as parts on Spanish-language television. But the chance to play Emilio — having previously played the role in the Miami regional premiere of On Your Feet! — is a major milestone for Canela, as the first Cuban actor to portray the legendary producer on stage. Returning to the role after six years, Canela brings even more layers to his portrayal, inspired by his own life experiences. “This story isn’t something I had to search far for — it is my story, too,” shares Canela. “To honor Gloria and Emilio and tell the story of the most iconic Cubans to step off the island means the world to me… Their grit and vision opened doors to bring our sound and culture to the world.”

Director Robbie Guevara has also assembled a stellar ensemble cast to take this show down a conga-tastic route, including Ayen Laurel, Pinky Marquez, Consuelo Garcia, John Joven Uy, Jose Fajardo, Vien King, Jani Magadia, Anyah de Guzman, Neo Rivera and Matthew Barbers.

9Works Theatrical’s On Your Feet! — The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, in cooperation with Rockwell, is set to ignite Manila from 10 July, with shows at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays until 2 August. Tickets are available at TicketWorld and at the Power Plant Mall Cinema.