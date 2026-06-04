'On Your Feet' casts Kayla Rivera and Molly Langley as Gloria Estefan

Are you ready to do the Conga? 9Works Theatrical, in partnership with Rockwell, just announced the powerhouse cast of the upcoming Southeast Asian premiere of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.
Taking on the lead role of the unstoppable Queen of Latin Pop Gloria Estefan are singers and actresses Molly Langley and Kayla Rivera. Both has racked up some serious stage cred with lead roles in shows across genres.
Molly Langley is a Filipino-British singer and actress who trained at Performers College in the UK. She made her Philippine theater debut playing Molly in the iconic '90s musical classic RENT. She also took on roles in shows like The Wild Party, Spring Awakening, and most recently, A Christmas Carol. She was also recently part of the sixth season of the singing competition The Clash on GMA, where she made it to the 'top 6.' One of her biggest achievements from last year was playing Violet Hilton in The Sandbox Collective's Side Show, where she was nominated for a Gawad Buhay award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Musical.
Alternating with Langley is another immensely talented artist. Filipino-Canadian singer, actress, and radio personality Kayla Rivera first gained national recognition as a grand finalist on ABS-CBN’s reality singing competition Star Power. But it was with her professional theatrical debut in the local adaptation of In the Heights that she established herself as a force on the legitimate stage. Her portrayal has earned her multiple Best Actress nominations for her performances in musicals such as Carrie and Atlantis Productions' Side Show.
Joining Langley and Rivera in taking this story down the conga-tastic route are Ayen Laurel, Pinky Marquez, Consuelo Garcia, John Joven Uy, Jose Fajardo, Vien King, Jani Magadia, Anyah de Guzman as Rebecca Fajardo in certain performances, Neo Rivera, and more.
The hit Broadway and West End musical ignites Manila when it opens on July 10, at The Proscenium Theater, Rockwell, and runs all weekends until August 2, 2026. Shows are at 8:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are available at TicketWorld, and at the Power Plant Mall Cinema.