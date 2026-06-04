'On Your Feet' casts Kayla Rivera and Molly Langley as Gloria Estefan

Molly Langley is a Filipino-British singer and actress who trained at Performers College in the UK. She made her Philippine theater debut playing Molly in the iconic '90s musical classic RENT. She also took on roles in shows like The Wild Party, Spring Awakening, and most recently, A Christmas Carol. She was also recently part of the sixth season of the singing competition The Clash on GMA, where she made it to the 'top 6.' One of her biggest achievements from last year was playing Violet Hilton in The Sandbox Collective's Side Show, where she was nominated for a Gawad Buhay award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Musical.

Alternating with Langley is another immensely talented artist. Filipino-Canadian singer, actress, and radio personality Kayla Rivera first gained national recognition as a grand finalist on ABS-CBN’s reality singing competition Star Power. But it was with her professional theatrical debut in the local adaptation of In the Heights that she established herself as a force on the legitimate stage. Her portrayal has earned her multiple Best Actress nominations for her performances in musicals such as Carrie and Atlantis Productions' Side Show.