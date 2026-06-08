Sarangani earthquake death toll over 30, GenSan among hardest-hit areas

The chief said national and local government officials have already met with leaders in General Santos City and Sarangani Province to discuss response efforts and determine the immediate needs of affected communities.

Alongside this, Cabreros said that national government agencies remain in constant coordination with local governments and are prepared to provide support in accordance with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Defense Secretary and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Chairperson Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

The OCD chief also guaranteed that they are prepared to provide any required assistance, and that authorities are ready to deploy resources as needed and required by local government units.

Meanwhile, hospitals continue to operate despite disruptions caused by the earthquake, with OCD set to deliver generator sets and fuel supplies to support healthcare facilities and maintain uninterrupted power services, according to Cabreros.

Cabreros also said OCD Region 12 is closely monitoring developments on the ground while coordinating with national government agencies to facilitate the delivery of assistance and technical support.

Authorities have yet to release updated figures on injuries, displaced residents, and infrastructure damage as validation and assessment efforts continue.