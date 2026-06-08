Gov't mobilizes response teams after 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Mindanao

In a statement, OCD USec. Harold Cabreros said the earthquake affected several parts of Mindanao, particularly Regions IX, XI, XII, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), while shocks were also felt in other areas of Mindanao and parts of the Visayas.

“According to the initial reports that were sent to Region 9, 11, 12, and BARMM, there were collapsed buildings and bridges,” Cabreros said.

The undersecretary also said all relevant government agencies have been directed to immediately assess conditions in affected areas and determine the necessary response measures, adding that the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), together with regional offices and local disaster response units, remains on full alert as aftershocks continue to be recorded.

“Under the directive of President Bongbong Marcos and Secretary Teodoro, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, OCD, DND, DSWD, DOH, DPWH, and DepEd will go there to monitor the situation for our immediate response operation,” he said.

To strengthen coordination efforts, the government has also established the National Inter-Agency Coordinating Cell to oversee response operations and ensure the timely delivery of assistance to affected communities.

“We remind our countrymen to always be alert, especially since we are still experiencing aftershocks,” Cabreros said.

Furthermore, Cabreros assured the public that national and local government units are working closely to provide assistance and address the needs of the affected areas.