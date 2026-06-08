Globe to build first campus cell site in Lucena

The Ayala-led firm said Monday it signed a Memorandum of Agreement to position MSEUF as a potential hub for future initiatives involving next-generation networks, cybersecurity, data analytics, internships, mentorships, industry projects, and curriculum support.

“We are happy with the support of MSEUF to allow its students and faculty to bring 21st-century learning to Lucena. The infrastructure we bring will deliver reliable connectivity to where it matters most: schools, communities, businesses, and young Filipinos preparing for the future,” Globe Chief Commercial Officer Darius Delgado said.

“We are building stronger network access in Lucena and laying the foundation for digital learning, local economic growth, along with youth empowerment.”

The on-campus facility is expected to enhance access to online learning platforms, research tools, cloud-based applications, artificial intelligence technologies, and other digital services used by students and faculty.

The university will likewise be integrated into Globe’s Digital Thumbprint Program, which promotes responsible digital citizenship and cybersecurity awareness.

MSEUF is among Quezon Province’s leading universities and is recognized for its information technology and criminology programs.