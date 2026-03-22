USM students learn ethical AI, online business from Project Pastil

Inspired by the rice and meat pack called pastil, Globe and Ayala Foundation recently launched a project named after the popular Mindanaoan meal. While the rice topping wrapped in banana leaves fills the stomach, their Project Pastil feeds the minds of young students from the region with the knowhow to safely navigate the Internet and become online entrepreneurs.
Part of the Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) that Globe has been conducting nationwide for the past 10 years to also equip students with practical knowledge on data privacy, cybersecurity and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), Project Pastil benefited student leaders from the University of Southern Mindanao (USM) in Kabacan, Cotabato Province.
Conducted during Safer Internet Day on 10 February, they were taught how to protect themselves from online sexual abuse and exploitation.
Facilitator Zandra Louise Daraug, Globe’s business development expert for North Cotabato, introduced 40 USM student leaders and underserved learners to digital tools.
Selected students, recognized for their high-level academic performance but facing financial constraints, received Globe SIM cards and pre-loved 5G smartphones installed with GlobeOne, GCash, and Globe Benta applications for use in income-generating opportunities while studying.
“With structured incentives coupled with real-world exposure, we help them build confidence, digital proficiency, and career readiness, while ensuring academics and leadership growth remain their top priorities,” Andrene Buctuan, Globe area operations head for North Cotabato and Maguindanao, said.
Kiss Ekong, Globe assistant vice president for territory business, added, “The impact of these student leaders will ripple through their schools and communities, helping Mindanao thrive in the digital age.”
Maria Leida Donque, director of USM’s Office of Student Affairs (OSA), is thankful to Globe Telecom and Ayala Foundation for the initiative.
“This program greatly helps students, especially those with special needs, by providing this livelihood support while also teaching responsibility and financial independence. As OSA director, I am truly grateful for this meaningful partnership that empowers our students and supports their journey toward success,” she said.
Through the partnership with the Ayala Foundation and the engagement of Brigadang Ayala volunteers, Globe demonstrates that digital inclusion is not only about connectivity but also about empowerment, responsibility and opportunity. Project Pastil reflects a commitment to preparing the next generation of Filipino leaders to navigate the digital world safely, ethically, and confidently.