USM students learn ethical AI, online business from Project Pastil

Conducted during Safer Internet Day on 10 February, they were taught how to protect themselves from online sexual abuse and exploitation.

Facilitator Zandra Louise Daraug, Globe’s business development expert for North Cotabato, introduced 40 USM student leaders and underserved learners to digital tools.

Selected students, recognized for their high-level academic performance but facing financial constraints, received Globe SIM cards and pre-loved 5G smartphones installed with GlobeOne, GCash, and Globe Benta applications for use in income-generating opportunities while studying.

“With structured incentives coupled with real-world exposure, we help them build confidence, digital proficiency, and career readiness, while ensuring academics and leadership growth remain their top priorities,” Andrene Buctuan, Globe area operations head for North Cotabato and Maguindanao, said.

Kiss Ekong, Globe assistant vice president for territory business, added, “The impact of these student leaders will ripple through their schools and communities, helping Mindanao thrive in the digital age.”

Maria Leida Donque, director of USM’s Office of Student Affairs (OSA), is thankful to Globe Telecom and Ayala Foundation for the initiative.