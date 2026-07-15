The deal also seeks to help develop industry standards for solar and battery energy storage installations while building technical expertise in nuclear energy as the country diversifies its energy mix.

Under the agreement, Meralco and UPEEP will jointly conduct technical training programs, undertake advanced research, establish knowledge-sharing platforms, and develop strategies aligned with the country’s roadmap for energy efficiency and sustainability.

The agreement was signed by Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho, Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Distribution Utility Subsidiaries and Strategic Partnerships Ferdinand O. Geluz, UPEEP National President Jovenie F. Tagatac, and UPEEP National Vice President for External Affairs Mark Anjelo U. Estrada.

“For UPEEP, joining hands with Meralco is a dynamic alliance. Through this MOU, we are successfully blending high-level institutional capability with the hands-on expertise of our professional electrical engineers,” Tagatac said.

The initiative is part of Meralco’s push to build a workforce equipped for the energy sector’s transition to cleaner and more advanced technologies.

“At Meralco, we firmly believe that the future of our industry will be shaped not only by technology, but by the capabilities of our people.

This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing the electrical engineering profession, strengthening technical excellence, and contributing to a safer, more innovative, and future-ready energy sector for the Philippines,” Aperocho said.