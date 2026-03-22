Felicidad Sy Foundation unveils digital center at SMS Cavite campus

A new chapter in education and opportunity began with the unveiling of the Felicidad Sy Hall (FSH), a Digital Transformation Center, at the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) in Silang, Cavite on 14 March. The four-story building is designed to equip SMS students with future-ready skills and expand access to technology-driven learning.
The milestone was marked by a Thanksgiving Mass at the Girlstown Gymnasium, led by Archbishop Charles Brown, the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines. Students, faculty, partners, and guests attended the Mass before proceeding to the official blessing and dedication of the facility.
In her welcome remarks, Sr. Maria Cho emphasized the shared commitment to nurturing the next generation. Carlos Rufino, president of project partner Fr. Al’s Children Foundation (FACF), highlighted the strength of collaboration in creating opportunities for underserved youth.
At the heart of the initiative is the enduring vision of Felicidad T. Sy, fondly known as “Nanang,” whose belief in education as a pathway to dignity continues to guide the Felicidad T. Sy Foundation’s (FTSF) work.
“Our beloved Nanang lived by a simple truth, that education and hard work are the foundations of a dignified life,” said Debbie Sy, chairperson of the grants committee of the FTSF. “She believed that every opportunity to learn is an opportunity to transform. This center represents a promise kept, to ensure that no student is left behind.”
The FSH features modern classrooms, advanced equipment, and digital workstations that support both technical-vocational education and emerging fields. Students will gain hands-on experience in areas such as artificial intelligence, automation, cloud computing and data analytics, strengthening their readiness for the evolving workforce.
The facility also serves as a bridge between generations, supporting both current students and alumni as they pursue further growth and career opportunities. For the SMS community, the center reinforces a long-standing mission of shaping disciplined learners with a strong sense of purpose.
“The joy of the sisters is to see our students become successful in life after they graduate,” shared Sr. Mylene Arambulo. “That is our fulfillment.”
The FSH is the result of a collaborative effort among FTSF, FACF, SMS and private donors. It is set to strengthen technical-vocational education and training programs by integrating digital resources, software training laboratories, and industry-aligned learning systems.
By expanding access to quality education and practical skills training, the center aims to open more employment pathways, promote self-reliance, and contribute to inclusive economic growth.
Within the SMS community, the vision of Felicidad T. Sy continues to inspire students to pursue their dreams and use their education to uplift others.