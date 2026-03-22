Felicidad Sy Foundation unveils digital center at SMS Cavite campus

In her welcome remarks, Sr. Maria Cho emphasized the shared commitment to nurturing the next generation. Carlos Rufino, president of project partner Fr. Al’s Children Foundation (FACF), highlighted the strength of collaboration in creating opportunities for underserved youth.

At the heart of the initiative is the enduring vision of Felicidad T. Sy, fondly known as “Nanang,” whose belief in education as a pathway to dignity continues to guide the Felicidad T. Sy Foundation’s (FTSF) work.

“Our beloved Nanang lived by a simple truth, that education and hard work are the foundations of a dignified life,” said Debbie Sy, chairperson of the grants committee of the FTSF. “She believed that every opportunity to learn is an opportunity to transform. This center represents a promise kept, to ensure that no student is left behind.”