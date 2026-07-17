In May, Globe Prepaid turned over Globe AT HOME 5G WiFi Loop devices with one year of prepaid connectivity, along with a cash donation, through GoGIVE, a platform on the GlobeOne app. The donation was unlocked after Globe Prepaid customers pledged enough "hearts" to support the PGH Medical Foundation.

Beyond GoGIVE, Globe customers donated about P630,000 worth of Globe Rewards points in 2025 to help purchase essential medical technologies, including dual phototherapy systems for newborn jaundice treatment, portable ultrasound devices for bedside diagnostics and compact ultrasound systems used across multiple medical specialties.

The equipment is expected to help doctors diagnose patients earlier, provide faster treatment and improve recovery outcomes.

"Technology becomes more meaningful when it helps improve lives in tangible and human ways. Through our partnership with the PGH Medical Foundation, we hope to help strengthen healthcare access for underserved Filipinos while supporting the medical frontliners who dedicate their lives to caring for others," said Yoly Crisanto, Globe chief sustainability and corporate communications officer.

PGH Medical Foundation Executive Director Victor Zoleta said the partnership helps address critical resource gaps that directly affect patient care.

"For many of our patients, access to timely diagnosis and treatment can mean the difference between life and death. Support from partners like Globe helps us strengthen our ability to care for vulnerable patients, especially newborns, children and families who rely on PGH for critical medical services," Zoleta said.

Globe said the initiative reflects its broader commitment to using technology and partnerships to address societal needs and expand access to essential services.

The company's partnership with the PGH Medical Foundation began in 2016 through the #CreateCourage campaign, which supported the rehabilitation of the PGH Pediatric Cancer Clinic.

Globe customers can continue supporting the foundation through the GoGIVE feature and by donating Globe Rewards points via the GlobeOne app.