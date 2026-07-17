To support the activities, BDO donated more than 500 gallons of paint, over 1,400 painting materials, more than 400 cleaning materials, and 80 trays of vegetable seedlings.

The volunteer activities were held at Gregoria De Jesus Elementary School in Caloocan City; Daanghari Elementary School and Navotas I Elementary School in Navotas City; Ilagan South Central School in Ilagan City, Isabela; Dansolihon Elementary School in Cagayan de Oro City; and Hermenegilda F. Gloria Memorial Elementary School in Dumaguete City.

Education officials welcomed the initiative, highlighting the role of community partnerships in supporting public schools.

"By showing up today, pinatutunayan niyo po na buhay na buhay pa ang espiritu ng bayanihan sa Pilipinas," said Department of Education National Capital Region Assistant Regional Director Rita E. Riddle.

Schools Division Superintendent Cecille G. Carandang of the DepEd Schools Division Office of Caloocan said the volunteers brought more than materials to schools.

"Hindi lamang kayo nagdala ng mga pintura, basahan o walis. Ang tunay niyo pong dinala ay pag-asa," she said.

Representing the Office of the President of BDO Unibank, Chief of Staff Jerome C. Guevarra thanked the volunteers and school communities for working together to support Filipino learners.

"It is my distinct privilege to present to you the employee volunteers of BDO and thank you for giving us a chance to participate in your advocacy of supporting and ensuring the education and well-being of our youth," Guevarra said.

BDO Foundation President Mario A. Deriquito said even simple acts of service contribute to a child's education.

"We are here to express and show our solidarity with all the people who work very hard every day to ensure that our children will have a bright future," he said.

Addressing the volunteers, Deriquito added that cleaning classrooms, repainting furniture and conducting minor repairs may seem like small tasks, but together they represent an investment in every child's educational journey.

For more than a decade, BDO has supported schools through Brigada Eskwela and other education initiatives, partnering with local communities to help improve learning environments for Filipino students.