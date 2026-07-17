Representing Solaire Resort Entertainment City was Paul Gayanilo, vice president for facility security, while Lt. Col. Lester Sinlao, commanding officer of the 525th Combat Engineer Battalion, received the donation on behalf of the unit.

The donation aims to enhance the battalion's readiness by equipping rescue personnel with protective gear essential for search, rescue and emergency response operations.

BCFI said the initiative recognizes the Philippines' vulnerability to natural disasters and the critical role of frontline responders in protecting communities during emergencies.

The foundation noted that the 525th Combat Engineer Battalion regularly takes part in disaster response operations, where properly maintained personal protective equipment is essential to ensuring the safety of personnel and the effectiveness of rescue missions.

Through the donation, BCFI said it continues to support disaster preparedness, risk reduction and community resilience as part of its environmental and cultural heritage advocacy.