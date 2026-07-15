For Filinvest Malls, the retail arm of Filinvest Land Inc., this reflects a long-term approach to urban placemaking.

Rather than adding green spaces after development, Filinvest begins with the landscape itself. Rivers, waterfronts, mature trees, golf greens, and the natural character of each property are preserved and integrated into the overall design, allowing nature to shape the experience from the outset.

"The future of retail isn't just about what's inside a mall," said Mitch A. Dumlao, first vice president and business unit head of Filinvest Malls. "It's about creating places where communities genuinely want to spend their time. By designing around the natural strengths of every location, we're creating destinations where people can move, connect, relax, and enjoy everyday life."

This philosophy is reflected across Filinvest Malls' developments nationwide.

At Festival Mall in Filinvest City, the Water Garden and River Park have transformed the estate's riverside into an active public destination. Residents and visitors gather there for morning runs, leisurely walks, alfresco dining, weekend markets, concerts, and community events, turning a natural feature into a vibrant part of daily life.

In Tagaytay, Fora Mall embraces the city's cool climate through Forest Landing and Woof Park, creating shaded walkways, outdoor dining areas, and pet-friendly spaces that encourage guests to linger and enjoy the outdoors.

Within the Mimosa estate in Clark, Filinvest Malls Mimosa integrates seamlessly with the expansive Mimosa Plus Golf Course. Sweeping views of the fairways provide the backdrop for an outdoor garden that connects retail and nature, creating a welcoming space where visitors can unwind while remaining close to the mall's dining and shopping offerings.

Further south, IL Corso in Cebu places its waterfront setting at the center of the visitor experience. Its seaside promenade, outdoor activity areas, and community events have transformed the South Road Properties coastline into a destination where recreation, wellness, and everyday life naturally converge.

Although each property is shaped by a different landscape, they share a common design philosophy: every location possesses a unique character worth preserving.

"As we continue to build within integrated communities across the country, our goal is to create destinations that people return to not only because of what's inside the mall, but because of the experiences they enjoy beyond it," Dumlao said. "When public spaces become part of people's daily routines, they become part of the community itself."

As Philippine cities continue to evolve, the most memorable retail destinations may ultimately be recognized not only for their commercial offerings but also for the public spaces they contribute—places where communities gather, traditions take root, and everyday life unfolds.

By allowing the natural landscape to guide every development, Filinvest Malls continues to create destinations designed not only for commerce, but for community.