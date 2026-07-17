"I genuinely felt everyone's love and support during each match, so it's wonderful to be home again and to have this special fan meet, thanks to Globe," Eala said.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to inspire and elevate Filipino talent on the global stage. I've worked with Globe as an ambassador for many years because of its larger purpose of uplifting Filipino lives every day, and I'm happy we got to share that purpose through this special homecoming fan meet," she added.

Globe President and CEO Carl Cruz described Eala as a symbol of Filipino excellence and perseverance.

"For Globe, Alex Eala embodies Filipino world-class talent, inspiring grit and hard work, telling the world that Filipinos have what it takes to compete and win," Cruz said.

"Her journey is a wonderful story of hope for all of us. When we rally behind our own, we inspire more Filipinos to dream bigger and believe in ourselves that we can make things happen," he added.

The company offered customers several exclusive ways to attend the event.

Selected Globe subscribers who shared their personal experiences through the #ChooseGlobe campaign received invitations, while eligible Globe Mobile and Broadband users redeemed Globe Rewards points or joined the Happy Tappy activity through the GlobeOne app for a chance to secure passes. Additional tickets were also reserved for GPlan Jr. and Globe Platinum customers.

Globe Chief Commercial Officer Darius Delgado said the event celebrated both Eala's achievements and the unwavering support of Filipino fans.

"This homecoming has been a rare opportunity to bring Filipino fans and Globe's loyal customers closer to a talented athlete whose success has inspired the entire nation," Delgado said.

"We have turned a moment of national pride into something more personal, more memorable and even more rewarding for everyone who continues to support and celebrate Filipino excellence," he added.

The celebration gathered Globe customers, students and sports fans, highlighting the widespread support Eala has earned as one of the country's brightest young athletes.

Globe said the homecoming was more than a fan event, serving as a celebration of courage, excellence and Filipino pride while reminding the nation that every global achievement by a Filipino inspires others to dream bigger and move forward together.