The stock also hit an all-time intraday high of P1,020.

PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Monzon said the company’s ascent reflects investors’ confidence in the market despite external headwinds.

“Doubling its market cap less than 10 months after breaching the P1 trillion market capitalization is nothing short of extraordinary.

This performance speaks of confidence in the leadership of ICT Chairman and President, Mr. Enrique K. Razon, Jr., and in the strategic direction of the company as it continues to expand its global port and logistics operations,” Monzon said.

ICTSI first breached the P1-trillion market capitalization mark on 17 September 2025.

Before closing above P2 trillion, the company had twice reached the milestone on an intraday basis—on 16 June, when its shares climbed to P995, and on 13 July, when they touched P1,000.

Operating 33 terminals in 19 countries, the company has been expanding in Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, where it has greater control over pricing, capacity, and investments.