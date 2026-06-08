Cordillera logs over 173,000 enrollees for SY 2026-2027

Data from the DepEd Learner Information System Quick Count Facility showed that 169,747 learners from Kindergarten to Senior High School enrolled in public schools, while private educational institutions reported 4,904 students.

Enrollment figures from state and local universities and colleges offering basic education have yet to be submitted.

Baguio City posted the highest enrollment with 55,381 learners from Kindergarten to Senior High School, followed by Benguet with 33,756 enrollees.

Tabuk City in Kalinga recorded 20,458 students, while Mountain Province listed 15,843. Abra reported 14,391 enrollees, followed by Apayao with 14,054. The rest of Kalinga recorded 11,091 students, while Ifugao posted the lowest enrollment in the region with 8,986 learners.

Across the Cordillera, elementary enrollment from Grades 1 to 6 reached 89,700 students. Junior High School enrollment stood at 51,220, while Senior High School recorded 22,105 enrollees.

Meanwhile, Kindergarten enrollment reached 10,935 learners regionwide.

DepEd officials reminded parents and guardians that enrollment remains open throughout the month to accommodate late registrants. They also expect the figures to increase further as schools in remote and upland communities submit their final enrollment reports.