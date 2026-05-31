DepEd projects up to 28M enrollees

“We started early enrollment this January, and it is ongoing because we have noticed that some of our students are just enrolling now or have yet to enroll,” Andaya said.

Citing DepEd data for School Year 2024–2025, Andaya said the classroom-to-student ratio stood at 1:32 in elementary schools, 1:39 in junior high schools, and 1:36 in senior high schools.

However, she noted that actual class sizes in many highly urbanized areas often exceed 50 students per classroom.

Andaya explained that while some schools in the provinces have relatively small student populations, schools in major urban centers continue to face heavier enrollment pressures, contributing to classroom congestion.

DepEd expects around 9,000 classrooms to be completed this year through projects implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other government programs. This includes both new classroom projects and unfinished structures carried over from previous years.

The agency is also pushing for greater participation from major construction firms under streamlined procurement procedures allowed by the New Government Procurement Act to speed up school-building projects.

On teacher deployment, Andaya said the government has continued to create new teaching positions, and the overall number of teachers for the coming school year is expected to be adequate.

Still, she acknowledged disparities in teacher allocation across schools.

“If we are talking about the ideal situation, there are schools that still lack teachers, but there are also schools where the number of teachers is more than enough,” she said.

DepEd’s ideal teacher-to-student ratio is one teacher for every 30 to 35 learners in lower grade levels, and one teacher for every 45 learners in higher grade levels.

The department is also accelerating the procurement and delivery of textbooks and other learning resources to address shortages reported in previous years.