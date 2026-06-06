Teachers urged to go door-to-door as enrollment slump persists 

Education officials have previously noted that enrollment figures tend to fluctuate in the days leading up to class opening, with late enrollees and returnees often accounting for last-minute adjustments in total learner counts.

“Maganda kasi na pagpasok pa lang nila ng klase, handa na sila… makaka-engage na sila sa kanilang mga kaklase,” Andaya said.

DepEd has cited a combination of economic pressures on families, migration and mobility, disaster displacement, and lingering post-pandemic learning disruptions as key factors affecting school participation.

Metro Manila alone is projected to account for about 2.7 million learners, though DepEd said this remains subject to change as additional students continue to register nationwide.

DepEd data show average student-to-classroom ratios of 26 in Alongside the enrollment campaign, DepEd is also rolling out catch-up and remedial programs aimed at improving participation and addressing learning gaps left by the pandemic.

Schools nationwide are set to op en on 8 June.