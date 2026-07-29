Asked by the DAILY TRIBUNE for additional details, DepEd declined to identify the convicted individual, specify the court that issued the ruling, or disclose the exact charges.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the conviction sends a clear message that the government will pursue those who attempt to misuse public funds intended for education.

"The Senior High School Voucher Program was built to give students opportunities, not to line the pockets of fraudsters," Angara said.

"While we respect due process, this ruling sends an unmistakable signal: we will not tolerate anyone cheating our public system. Bawat pisong para sa edukasyon, dapat makarating sa totoong mag-aaral," he added.

The SHS Voucher Program provides government subsidies to qualified senior high school students enrolled in participating private schools, state and local universities and colleges, and technical-vocational institutions under the country's K to 12 basic education program.

DepEd said it would continue strengthening safeguards against fraud, protect public funds, and pursue legal action against individuals who misuse or attempt to misuse the SHS voucher program and other education assistance initiatives.