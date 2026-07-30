"Marami sa ating mga kababayan at sa private sector ang gustong tumulong sa ating mga paaralan at mga mag-aaral. Ang kailangan lang natin ay bigyan sila ng mas mabilis at mas malinaw na sistema para maging kabahagi ng pagbabago," Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

In its report, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) found that the country faces a classroom backlog of 165,443 units, with thousands of students still forced to endure overcrowded classrooms, shifting schedules and inadequate learning spaces. The commission also warned that the shortage could worsen as aging school buildings become unsafe for use.

Beyond infrastructure, EDCOM II documented what it called a "proficiency collapse" in the education system, with nearly half of Grade 3 learners not reading at grade level and student proficiency declining sharply as learners advance through school. The commission's findings formed the basis of its 10-year reform roadmap for the education sector.

Against this backdrop, DepEd presented an expanded ASP Menu of Investments that aligns private sector support with the department's five-point reform agenda and EDCOM II's recommendations.

The investment menu identifies specific areas where private funding is needed, including classroom and learning-space infrastructure, safe schools programs and work immersion opportunities for senior high school students.

DepEd officials said the platform is intended to provide greater transparency and accountability by allowing partners to monitor where their donations go and how projects are implemented.

DepEd said it currently has 192 active partner organizations supporting various interventions nationwide, but hopes the new digital gateway will attract more private sector players to participate in education development.

The Adopt-A-School Program allows private entities to support public schools through donations, infrastructure projects, training programs and other assistance in exchange for tax incentives.