AFP warns vs. unauthorized use of Brawner image in political posts

“The AFP is a professional, unified, and non-partisan institution. We do not endorse, support, or participate in partisan political activities. Our actions are guided solely by the Constitution, the rule of law, and our sworn duty to the Republic,” the AFP said in a statement.

The military urged the public to verify information before sharing online content that falsely suggests AFP involvement or endorsement.

“We urge the public to exercise discernment and verify information before sharing online content that may falsely imply AFP involvement or endorsement,” it added.

The AFP reiterated that it remains professional, disciplined and focused on its constitutional mandate of protecting the people, securing the state and defending the integrity of the national territory.

The statement comes days after the AFP also appealed to the public and the media to refrain from referring to the so-called “Maleta Boys” as “Marines” or “ex-Marines.”

AFP public affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the individuals involved were no longer in active military service when the alleged acts discussed in the Senate took place and were acting in their private capacities.

“While some reports have collectively described them as ‘Marines’ or ‘Ex-Marines,’ it is important to note that they were no longer in active military service at the time of the acts and allegations being discussed. These were undertaken in their private capacities and not on behalf of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Trinidad said.

He also clarified that not all of the individuals involved were former members of the Philippine Marine Corps.

“As such, the use of the term ‘Marines’ may unintentionally suggest institutional involvement by the AFP or the Philippine Marine Corps,” he added.

For accuracy, Trinidad urged the media to identify the individuals by name or refer to them as witnesses, affiants, or former staff or bodyguards of the personalities involved.